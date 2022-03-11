Rupert Grint’s Daughter Is Already A Huge Harry Potter Fan

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint has revealed his 21-month-old daughter is already a fan of the Harry Potter movie series.

The actor spent his childhood and a lot of his early 20s playing Ron Weasley in the famous movie series, so it’s no surprise the love for the wizarding world has been passed on to his daughter, Wednesday, who he shares with long-term girlfriend and actress Georgia Groome.

Speaking about his daughter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host said to Rupert: “Now you have this beautiful baby and one day you’re going to show her these movies one day and say: ‘That’s daddy!’”

Rupert responded, explaining she’s already become familiar with Harry Potter, admitting she even has a wand of her own!

The 33-year-old actor said: “I’ve already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it.”

Rupert and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star Georgia have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they began dating in 2011.

However, the Servant actor has been gushing about his daughter during interviews in recent months, giving a glimpse into his time as a first-time dad.

Speaking with ET back in December, Rupert admitted that fatherhood ‘changed my perspective’ and told a sweet story about the first time he brought his daughter on set with him.

He said: “It's a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came. I remember I brought her to the set this season."

“She thought she was at Sesame Street," Rupert continued, "which was very far away from Sesame Street. But yeah, it's really interesting.

“It's great, I’m absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing. It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

Rupert and Georgia welcomed Wednesday during lockdown in May 2020.

