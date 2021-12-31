Rupert Grint Gives Rare Insight Into Fatherhood And Family Life With Daughter

Rupert Grint got candid about becoming a father to his daughter Wednesday. Picture: Getty/@rupertgrint/Instagram

By Capital FM

Harry Potter star Ruper Grint has given a rare glimpse into his family life as a dad to his daughter, Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint got candid about fatherhood in a new interview.

The Harry Potter star gave a rare insight into how he’s adjusting to being a dad to his daughter, who he welcomed in May 2020 with his long-term girlfriend and Anugs, Thongs snd Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome.

Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player

Speaking with ET, the 33-year-old explained how ‘fatherhood changed my perspective’.

Rupert, who’s been filming for the new season of his Apple TV+ show, Servant, recalled when he brought his daughter to the set for the first time.

Rupert Grint welcomed his daughter during lockdown. Picture: Alamy

Rupert Grint became a father to his baby girl Wednesday in May 2020. Picture: @rupertgrint/Instagram

He said: “It's a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came. I remember I brought her to the set this season.

“She thought she was at Sesame Street, which was very far away from Sesame Street. But yeah, it's really interesting."

"It's great,” Rupert continued, “I’m absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing.

“It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have been together since 2011. Picture: Twitter

Georgia Groome and Rupert Grint welcomed their first baby girl, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Rupert and Georgia, who tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, welcomed their 17-month-old daughter last year after nine years together.

Rupert is set to give us all a hit of nostalgia in Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Reunion, Return to Hogwarts, which is due to air on New Year’s Day.

The reunion episode will see the biggest stars from the movie series including Rupert himself as well as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunite to revisit their childhood on set of the legendary films.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital