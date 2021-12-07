How To Watch The Harry Potter Reunion In The UK

7 December 2021, 15:23

Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK
Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK. Picture: Alamy/HBO Max
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special from the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Harry Potter reunion is happening in the new year, and it's safe to say we're a little bit too excited!

It was announced in November that the cast would be returning for a special feature to celebrate 20 years since the first flick of the franchise landed in theatres.

The Harry Potter Cast Are Reuniting For A 20th Anniversary Special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be released on New Year's Day – what a way to kick off 2022!

Here's how you can tune into the reunion episode...

The Harry Potter reunion will arrive on New Year's Day
The Harry Potter reunion will arrive on New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

When will the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special be released?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming out on January 1st, 2022.

The special reunion will be airing on the US streaming platform HBO Max – but what does that mean for UK based Potterheads?

The Harry Potter cast will be returning to mark 20 years
The Harry Potter cast will be returning to mark 20 years. Picture: Alamy

How can I watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in the UK?

It has been announced that fans in the UK will be able to tune into the long-awaited reunion on Sky TV and its streaming service NOW (formerly known as NOW TV).

The special will be available to both US and UK audiences on the same day – although an exact time is yet to be confirmed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Olivia Wilde was spotted supporting Harry Styles' 'Pleasing' brand

Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ Beauty Brand

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram comments were filled with the same comment about Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's Comments Are All Filled With The Same Comment About Tommy Fury

Taylor Swift is no longer a nominee for 'SOUR'

Why Taylor Swift Was Removed As A Nominee On Olivia Rodrigo's Album

Little Mix spoke about their decade long careers on YouTube

Little Mix Reveal Their Biggest Career Regret

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her