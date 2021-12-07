How To Watch The Harry Potter Reunion In The UK

Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK. Picture: Alamy/HBO Max

Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special from the UK.

The Harry Potter reunion is happening in the new year, and it's safe to say we're a little bit too excited!

It was announced in November that the cast would be returning for a special feature to celebrate 20 years since the first flick of the franchise landed in theatres.

The Harry Potter Cast Are Reuniting For A 20th Anniversary Special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be released on New Year's Day – what a way to kick off 2022!

Here's how you can tune into the reunion episode...

The Harry Potter reunion will arrive on New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

When will the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special be released?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming out on January 1st, 2022.

The special reunion will be airing on the US streaming platform HBO Max – but what does that mean for UK based Potterheads?

The Harry Potter cast will be returning to mark 20 years. Picture: Alamy

How can I watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in the UK?

It has been announced that fans in the UK will be able to tune into the long-awaited reunion on Sky TV and its streaming service NOW (formerly known as NOW TV).

The special will be available to both US and UK audiences on the same day – although an exact time is yet to be confirmed.

