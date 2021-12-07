How To Watch The Harry Potter Reunion In The UK

On Air Now
7 December 2021, 15:23
Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special from the UK.
The Harry Potter reunion is happening in the new year, and it's safe to say we're a little bit too excited!
It was announced in November that the cast would be returning for a special feature to celebrate 20 years since the first flick of the franchise landed in theatres.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be released on New Year's Day – what a way to kick off 2022!
Here's how you can tune into the reunion episode...
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is coming out on January 1st, 2022.
The special reunion will be airing on the US streaming platform HBO Max – but what does that mean for UK based Potterheads?
It has been announced that fans in the UK will be able to tune into the long-awaited reunion on Sky TV and its streaming service NOW (formerly known as NOW TV).
The special will be available to both US and UK audiences on the same day – although an exact time is yet to be confirmed.
