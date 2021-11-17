The Harry Potter Cast Are Reuniting For A 20th Anniversary Special

17 November 2021, 10:57

The Harry Potter cast reunion is happening next year!
The Harry Potter cast reunion is happening next year! Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Harry Potter reunion special was announced on Tuesday – here's everything you need to know about the 20th anniversary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Harry Potter reunion has been confirmed!

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will be making their way back to Hogwarts to mark 20 years since the first film was released – how time flies!

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Rushed To Hospital After 'Collapsing' During Celebrity Golf Match

The television special, 'Return to Hogwarts', was announced by the network HBO Max – the event will be available to watch exclusively on their platform on New Years Day, January 1st 2022.

The exciting news broke on November 16th, exactly two decades since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone hit cinemas!

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are returning to Hogwarts
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are returning to Hogwarts. Picture: Getty

Actors who played the beloved trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint will be joined by Chris Columbus, the director of the first two flicks; The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets.

The feature will include cast and crew discussing the process of making the movies over 20 years ago!

A trailer was released to announce the 'Max Original Event' which featured footage from best scenes throughout all seven films.

"For the first time ever the legendary cast returns," the trailer teased, "to where the magic started."

Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone came out 20 years ago
Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone came out 20 years ago. Picture: Alamy

The likes of Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and Tom Felton among more are also set to make a fantastical return.

Some of the cast even took to social media to gush over the project, Emma Watson posted to Instagram: "Had to break out the Time-Turner one last time for this…"

She also shared a dedication post to her experience working on the movies for a decade, she sweetly said: "Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favourite fictional character of all time."

Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy, shared the trailer online and captioned it: "Is this what school homecoming is like? Mark your calendars for New Years Day."

2022 can't come soon enough!

