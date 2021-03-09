Rupert Grint Says Filming Harry Potter For Ten Years Was Suffocating

Rupert Grint AKA Ron Weasley has admitted filming the infamous Harry Potter franchise was suffocating after ten years, but don't worry, he also had a load of amazing stuff to say about his time making movie history.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter has opened up about filming the mammoth eight film franchise as a child, admitting it was suffocating and he was ready to move on by the time it wrapped after ten years.

While appearing on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast, the 32-year-old actor opened up about embarking on one of the biggest movie collections of all time, starting when he was just a child and continuing on into adulthood.

Rupert admitted: "There was a time where it felt quite suffocating."

"Because it was heavy going...because it was every day for 10 years in the end."

"It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be"

However, staying in the spirit of honesty, he added: "It definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.'"

And he did!

Rupert is currently starring on creepy psychological horror series The Servent on Apple TV Plus and, honestly, a word of warning if you're thinking of settling down to watch it- you're going to need a cushion!

But, we're absolutely loving seeing Rupert in a whole new role, but still keeping his hilarious edge, even in a show that is so terrifying!

Oh, also one more thing about the Rupert interview- he admitted it was 'too soon' for him to watch Harry Potter back and has only seen the first film!

TBF, we'd hate to see ourselves on screen too, not that we've been in anything.

Oh, and branching out in his career isn't all he's been doing, as Rupert welcome his first child, a baby girl called Wednesday into the world in November 2020!

