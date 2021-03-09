Rupert Grint Says Filming Harry Potter For Ten Years Was Suffocating

9 March 2021, 15:37 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 15:47

Rupert Grint admits filming Harry Potter for ten years was suffocating
Rupert Grint admits filming Harry Potter for ten years was suffocating. Picture: Harry Potter Warner Bros/ Getty Images

Rupert Grint AKA Ron Weasley has admitted filming the infamous Harry Potter franchise was suffocating after ten years, but don't worry, he also had a load of amazing stuff to say about his time making movie history.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter has opened up about filming the mammoth eight film franchise as a child, admitting it was suffocating and he was ready to move on by the time it wrapped after ten years.

Rank The Harry Potter Film Series In Order Of Your Faves

While appearing on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast, the 32-year-old actor opened up about embarking on one of the biggest movie collections of all time, starting when he was just a child and continuing on into adulthood.

Rupert admitted: "There was a time where it felt quite suffocating."

"Because it was heavy going...because it was every day for 10 years in the end."

"It was a great experience. Such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always the same crew we kind of grew up with, so it was a great place to be"

However, staying in the spirit of honesty, he added: "It definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.'"

And he did!

Rupert is currently starring on creepy psychological horror series The Servent on Apple TV Plus and, honestly, a word of warning if you're thinking of settling down to watch it- you're going to need a cushion!

But, we're absolutely loving seeing Rupert in a whole new role, but still keeping his hilarious edge, even in a show that is so terrifying!

Oh, also one more thing about the Rupert interview- he admitted it was 'too soon' for him to watch Harry Potter back and has only seen the first film!

TBF, we'd hate to see ourselves on screen too, not that we've been in anything.

Oh, and branching out in his career isn't all he's been doing, as Rupert welcome his first child, a baby girl called Wednesday into the world in November 2020!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

Here's how to watch The Celebrity Circle 2021 and what time it will be on TV.

When Is The Celebrity Circle On TV And How Can I Watch It?

Gigi Hadid has been sharing her hobbies with Khai online.

How Gigi Hadid Has Been Spending Time At Home With Baby Khai

Features

Louis Tomlinson is making new music in 2021

Louis Tomlinson’s Plans For 2021: What The One Direction Star Is Up To Next

Harry Styles were freaking out over the idea of him remixing 'Drivers License'.

Olivia Rodrigo Wants Harry Styles To Remix ‘Drivers License’

Jesy Nelson is 'at the top of Simon Cowell's list' as a potential X Factor judge

Jesy Nelson ‘Wanted As X Factor Judge’ by Simon Cowell When Talent Show Returns

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!