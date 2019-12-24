Rank The Harry Potter Film Series In Order Of Your Faves

Rank your favourite Harry Potter movies. Picture: The Harry Potter Film Series © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved

Promoted by NOW TV

Rank the Harry Potter film series in order of your faves.

Which movie out of the entire Harry Potter film series is the best one? From The Philosopher's Stone to The Deathly Hallows – have your say on the order you think they should be ranked in by voting below.

Wands at the ready! Enjoy the Harry Potter film series, streaming from 23 December on NOW TV. Plus, discover unmissable movies streaming this Christmas on NOW TV, including Avengers: Endgame and Mary Poppins Returns.

We’ve also teamed up with NOW TV to give you the chance to get your hands on an incredible tech prize bundle. Click here to find out more about NOW TV and enter to win.

The Harry Potter Film Series © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved

> Download Our App For All The Latest Film News