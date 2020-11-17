Harry Potter Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint & Tom Felton Reunite For '19 Years Later’ Party

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton reunited on Monday night. Picture: Tom Felton/YouTube

Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton have reunited to mark 19 years since Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton took part in a virtual reunion on Monday night to celebrate 19 years since the first movie, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The event was planned and hosted by Tom, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the franchise which ended in 2010 after eight movies based on seven books.

Rank The Harry Potter Film Series In Order Of Your Faves

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton starred in all 8 Harry Potter films together. Picture: PA images

In the video, he asked his former ‘school chums’ to explain what '19 years later means’ to them.

Daniel, who played The Boy Who Lived, replied: “My first thoughts are that this is a mere preview of the nostalgia we'll all be showing next year when it's 20 years since the first film was released.

“I feel like we'll be doing a lot of reminiscing in various forms.

“It feels insane as I'm sure it does for anyone whose 30 or 31. It seems impossible that that time has past it feels very fresh.

“It's been amazing to watch the whole thing continue to grow since it finished and not just the play and Fantastic Beasts.

“New generations of people being introduced all the time. There are full grown adults who weren't born when I was as cast!”

Rupert, who recently introduced his first baby to the world, said: “It's such a long time. And yet it doesn’t feel like long. I can still remember the first ever scene that we filmed.”

He added: “It was actually the last scene of the film we shot. It was were we were waving goodbye to everyone and there was a Hogwarts Express and Hagrid was in full giant costume.

“And I remember for me, being a huge fan of the books, it really did feel like I was stepping into that world and it was very overwhelming.

“It’s amazing. I’m just very proud to be apart of something that means so much to so many people.

"Here’s to the next 19 years!”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Film News