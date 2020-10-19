Tom Felton Planning Harry Potter Cast Reunion In November

19 October 2020, 17:22

The cast of Harry Potter are hoping to reunite in November
The cast of Harry Potter are hoping to reunite in November. Picture: Getty

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton is hoping to reunite with his Harry Potter castmates in November to mark the anniversary of the film franchise.

In news that will make you feel really old, the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will be 19 years old in November.

To mark the occasion, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton is planning one big (digital) reunion with all the cast for a proper celebration.

Tom Felton Posts Cute Throwback With Harry Potter Co-Stars Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe

Tom, 33, is hoping to include Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and of course Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasley.

Tom Felton is organising a Harry Potter cast reunion
Tom Felton is organising a Harry Potter cast reunion. Picture: Getty

The Harry Potter cast have all stayed in touch over the years and Tom still shares throwbacks from their days of filming on social media.

He also plays golf with the Weasley twins (Oliver and James Phelps).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about a potential virtual reunion, Tom said: “[I'm] always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright.

"It's been nice because it's the 19th-year anniversary on November 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration ... I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really.”

Tom also recently caught up with fellow diehard Harry Potter fan Liam Payne on a TikTok live, where the One Direction star proudly showed off a picture of the Hagrid Hut replica he had built in his garden.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Potter News

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are couple goals in these sweet snaps!

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez’s Cutest Moments In Pictures

Zac Efron 'in love' with Australia and girlfriend

Zac Efron 'Loves Australia & Girlfriend Vanessa Valladarres' Sparking Relocation Rumours

Ariana Grande new boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Who Is Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Dalton Gomez? Everything You Need To Know

Taylor Swift owns a number of properties across the US

Inside Taylor Swift’s Home And The Incredible Houses She Owns

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have a new song titled 'Toxic Love'. Here's everything we want from their collaboration.

Everything We Want From Ariana Grande & The Weeknd’s New Collab ‘Toxic Love’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album