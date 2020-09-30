Tom Felton Posts Cute Throwback With Harry Potter Co-Stars Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe

Tom Felton posted a throwback of his Harry Potter co-stars. Picture: Getty / Tom Felton/Instagram

Tom Felton shared a hilarious snap of himself and his baby-faced Harry Potter co-stars on Instagram.

Tom Felton is known for playing Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, alongside Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson.

And after spooking his followers with his new look for upcoming film A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting, Tom shared a throwback to the good old days from the Harry Potter film series with a behind-the-scenes shot of himself and his baby-faced co-stars.

Tom would have been around 14 years old at the time, while Daniel would have been 12 and Emma about 11 years old.

Tom Felton posted this adorable picture from the cast's Harry Potter days. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

Tom Felton has clearly been reminiscing his younger days. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

Josh Herdman, who played one of Draco’s sidekicks Gregory Goyle, was also in the snap.

Asking his followers to caption the post, Tom wrote alongside the photo: “When your parents make you hang out with the neighbors kids “ - @brea.dyummy. Caption contest ...winner gets signed hero mask *villain , time starts NOW! [sic]”

Tom then posted a picture of himself in a Slytherin-themed face mask which the winner will receive.

The actor has clearly been reminiscing his days in the iconic films, posting another throwback picture with Seamus Finnigan actor Devon Murray days before.

Tom Felton is giving away a Slytherin face covering. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

At 33 Tom Felton looks worlds away from his Malfoy days. Picture: Getty

A young Devon and Josh can be seen larking around behind Tom as they relaxed in-between scenes.

The trio look worlds away from the characters they portrayed in the films, wearing tracksuits before changing into their usual Hogwarts robes.

Tom captioned: “In between scenes , 2001 @chriscolumbus #philosophersstone #wutang @josh_herdman_official”

Many of the Harry Potter co-stars have remained in touch since appearing in the films together, with Tom and Emma often hanging out together.

