Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Looks Terrifying In New Netflix Halloween Movie

22 September 2020, 13:26

Tom Felton looks terrifying in his new Netflix film
Tom Felton looks terrifying in his new Netflix film. Picture: Warner Bros / Getty / Netflix

Tom Felton looks worlds away from his Harry Potter days in new Netflix film A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

Tom Felton played Harry's Slytherin rival Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, and he's revived his villainous ways for his new role in Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

Known for being the sneaky young Hogwarts pupil with connections to the dark side, Tom now looks unrecognisable in his role as the Grand Guignol.

Stranger Things 4 To Resume Filming After Being Forced To Stop During COVID-19 Outbreak

With matted, bedraggled locks Tom’s character looks incredibly creepy in new snapshots from the film – which will be released in October just in time for Halloween.

Tom Felton plays Grand Guignol in the new Netflix film
Tom Felton plays Grand Guignol in the new Netflix film. Picture: Netflix

The adaption of the book, by Joe Ballarini, tells the story of a babysitter who must reclaim the child they were looking after when it's kidnapped by Felton’s Boogeyman.

The babysitter must save the little one by entering a supernatural world, where she discovers a society of babysitters who can help her protect the kids from monsters.

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is released in October
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is released in October. Picture: Netflix

Also in the film is Indya Moore, Tamara Smart, and Alessio Scalzotto.

Author Joe Ballarini describes the story as: “The Last Kids on Earth meets Goosebumps in this hilarious new series about a secret society of babysitters who protect kids from the monsters that really do live under their beds!”

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting will be released on Netflix on 14 October.

