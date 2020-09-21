Stranger Things 4 To Resume Filming After Being Forced To Stop During COVID-19 Outbreak

21 September 2020, 16:35

'Stranger Things' series 4 is set to resume filming after a six month break due to the Coronavirus outbreak- so when does this mean the series will be released on Netflix?

Stranger Things series 4 is set to resume filming after the Netflix show was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 outbreak back in March, much to the delight of fans worldwide who are beyond ready to have their next instalment of the show.

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, And Where The Netflix Show Is Being Filmed

Stranger Things series 4 resumes filming after six months
Stranger Things series 4 resumes filming after six months

Deadline reports the pencilled in start date for the cast to resume filming has been set for September 28, but this is obviously subject to change depending on the virus and the government's policies.

The show is filmed in Georgia, USA, and as we know, not all of the cast are from the States, so returning to filming will likely involve some to travel and isolate ahead of the date.

Naturally, the release date will be pushed back, with David Harbour, AKA Hopper, having previously said he thought episodes would have been dropping in the earlier part of 2020- which is now long behind us.

However, it's reported the show used the down time to finish off the script, which is now ready to go!







The hit show isn't the only one to have resumed filming, with the Riverdale cast quarantining together in Vancouver, where it films, as series 5 production starts again.

Batman also began filming once again, only to be forced to pause again when the main man himself, Robert Pattinson, tested positive for Coronavirus!

He is now recovered and back on set!

