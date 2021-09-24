Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Rushed To Hospital After 'Collapsing' During Celebrity Golf Match

24 September 2021, 14:17

Tom Felton is recovering after suffering from a 'medical incident' during a golf game
Tom Felton is recovering after suffering from a 'medical incident' during a golf game. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Tom Felton was carried off a golf course following a ‘medical incident’ during a celebrity golf tournament.

Tom Felton has been rushed to hospital after collapsing while taking part in a celebrity game ahead of the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin on Thursday.

The actor, who’s best known for playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, was seen on the floor of the golf course while surrounded by onlookers as a medical team rushed to help him up.

The 34-year-old film star was then carried to a stretcher before being sent to ‘a local hospital for treatment’, according to the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA).

In an official statement, they said: “In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe.”

Tom Felton 'collapsed' during a celebrity golf game
Tom Felton 'collapsed' during a celebrity golf game. Picture: Getty

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available,” they added.

It is not clear what caused the ‘medical incident’, however it has been widely suggested that he collapsed on the golf course.

Tom was representing Europe in the six-a-side Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, which he was taking part in alongside stars such as Teemu Selanne, A.J. Hawk and Kelly Slater.

Tom Felton was representing Europe in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match
Tom Felton was representing Europe in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match. Picture: Instagram

Concerned fans have been sending their well-wishes to the star on social media, with one writing: “@TomFelton woke up to news you had an incident yesterday just want to send my thoughts and prayers for a fast recovery.”

“@TomFelton I hope you feel better! Be strong,” tweeted another.

“Really hope @TomFelton is okay! #GetWellSoon,” added a third.

