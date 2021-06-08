Tom Felton Just Dressed Up As Draco Malfoy Again And We Didn’t Know How Much We Needed It

Tom Felton put his Slytherin robes back on. Picture: PA / Warner Bros

By Capital FM

You’ll only realise how much you miss the Wizarding world when you see Tom Felton in his Hogwarts robes.

Yes, Tom Felton’s character Draco Malfoy was a troublesome Slytherin, but he cemented himself as one of fans’ favourites in the Harry Potter franchise.

So when he put his Hogwarts robe back on for a TikTok, fans well and truly lost it.

Tom Felton Wells Up Re-Watching Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

In the clip, he said: “Tell me you're a Harry Potter fan without telling me that you're a Harry Potter fan. You know what, I'll go first."

Tom Felton put on his Hogwarts robe for TikTok. Picture: Tom Felton/TikTok

The clip then cut to Tom in his Slytherin costume, holding his wand.

Quoting one of his most iconic lines from the films, he said: “My father will hear about this.”

The Harry Potter cast are still good friends to this day. Picture: Getty

Millions of fans liked and commented on the clip, with many saying he still looks the exact same as his teenage self.

Most also demanded he make more Draco TikToks.

The clip comes after Tom was directly asked about relationship rumours with co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the films.

He and Emma have remained close friends since meeting on the set and their bond often sparks dating reports.

However, Tom admitted they’re simply the greatest of pals and he “adores” Emma.

