Tom Felton Wells Up Re-Watching Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

Tom Felton welled up watching Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Picture: Getty / Tom Felton/Instagram

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton was left welling up at the start of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Tom Felton, 33, still holds the Harry Potter movies close to his heart, getting all emotional as he reminisced the first film.

In a clip which will make any Hogwarts fan weep the Draco Malfoy actor, who was just 13 in the first movie, hosted a watchalong on Instagram to watch the first part of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Tom Felton got emotional re-watching the first Harry Potter film. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

Joking about how young his co-stars look and mispronouncing his co-stars’ names, Tom got as excited by the film as we get.

But the moment that really tugged on our heart strings was when he watched Harry Potter left on the Dursleys’ doorstep.

Tom said: “I have literally not seen this for probably 20 years. Look at him! Good lord! His voice – he’s so sweet! He’s like five years old!”

He added: “I'm just tearing up rather than giving you commentary but it will get better. I think the best is yet to come in these movies! We're definitely going to try this again."

Tom’s been giving us all the Harry Potter content we need in 2020, catching up with Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint and HP himself, Daniel Radcliffe, to mark the film’s 19th anniversary in November.

Hogwarts fans are loving re-living the wizarding world with Tom and we can’t wait to see what else he surprises us with from the magical archives!

