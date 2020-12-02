Tom Felton Wells Up Re-Watching Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

2 December 2020, 10:43

Tom Felton welled up watching Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
Tom Felton welled up watching Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Picture: Getty / Tom Felton/Instagram

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton was left welling up at the start of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Tom Felton, 33, still holds the Harry Potter movies close to his heart, getting all emotional as he reminisced the first film.

Tom Felton Posts Cute Throwback With Harry Potter Co-Stars Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe

In a clip which will make any Hogwarts fan weep the Draco Malfoy actor, who was just 13 in the first movie, hosted a watchalong on Instagram to watch the first part of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Tom Felton got emotional re-watching the first Harry Potter film
Tom Felton got emotional re-watching the first Harry Potter film. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

Joking about how young his co-stars look and mispronouncing his co-stars’ names, Tom got as excited by the film as we get.

But the moment that really tugged on our heart strings was when he watched Harry Potter left on the Dursleys’ doorstep.

Tom said: “I have literally not seen this for probably 20 years. Look at him! Good lord! His voice – he’s so sweet! He’s like five years old!”

He added: “I'm just tearing up rather than giving you commentary but it will get better. I think the best is yet to come in these movies! We're definitely going to try this again."

Tom’s been giving us all the Harry Potter content we need in 2020, catching up with Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint and HP himself, Daniel Radcliffe, to mark the film’s 19th anniversary in November.

Hogwarts fans are loving re-living the wizarding world with Tom and we can’t wait to see what else he surprises us with from the magical archives!

> Download Our Free App For More TV & Film News!

More News

See more More News

Little Mix defended by Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum

Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Joins Fans In Calling Out Label Over Lack Of US Promotion
Harry Styles said he 'loved' being in 1D

Harry Styles’ Calls One Direction Hiatus ‘The Next Step In Evolution’

I'm A Celebrity campmates are no longer greeted by their family.

Why I’m A Celebrity Stars Aren’t Met By Family Members When They Leave

Harry Styles throws shade at Vogue critics with sassy Instagram

Harry Styles Claps Back At Critics Of His 'Manliness' With Sassy Instagram

Who is Bianca Finch?

Who Is Bianca Finch? Model’s Age, Instagram & Job Revealed

Elliot Page has been supported by fellow celebrities since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page Supported By Stars Including Miley Cyrus & Anna Kendrick As He Comes Out As Transgender

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith