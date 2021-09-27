Tom Felton Updates Fans On Health After Collapsing At Golf Tournament

By Capital FM

Tom Felton is making a recovery after collapsing at a celebrity golf tournament.

Tom Felton, 34, has updated fans on his health after being inundated with messages of support following his collapse at the Ryder Cup.

Three days after the incident the Harry Potter star took to Instagram with a musical update on how he was recovering.

Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Rushed To Hospital After 'Collapsing' During Celebrity Golf Match

“A huge thank you for all the lovely well-wishes as of recent. Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really,” he told fans as he picked up his guitar.

Tom Felton collapsed at a celebrity golf event. Picture: Getty

Tom Felton was at the Ryder Cup celebrity event when he collapsed. Picture: Getty

“But on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much for anyone who had sent messages of get well soon because I am on the mend, officially."

While playing his acoustic guitar, he sang: “Don't you worry 'cause I'm gonna be just fine. So don't you worry, I'm gonna be just fine."

He added: “Alright, I've got to go now but thank you so much for all your help.

“I’m on the road to recovery. So thanks for everyone that's helped me out and time to go watch some Ryder Cup action. Love you!"

Tom Felton hasn't revealed his medical diagnosis since collapsing. Picture: Getty

Tom didn’t reveal his medical diagnosis, but he captioned the video: “Feeling better by the day.”

The Draco Malfoy actor collapsed during Thursday’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match.

A PGA spokesperson said at the time: “In Thursday's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe.”

He was helped onto a cart and driven away before being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

