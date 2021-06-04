Tom Felton Clears Up Ongoing Emma Watson Dating Rumours

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are close friends after working on Harry Potter. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

Tom Felton gave a candid reaction when quizzed on the rumour he and Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson had a secret romance.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson dating rumours crop up every now and again, despite the fact she's now in a relationship with an American entrepreneur.

But when the Draco Malfoy actor was straight-up asked by Entertainment Tonight about any signs of romance with his Harry Potter bestie, he was quick to clear up their relationship.

After first looking clearly taken aback by the question, Tom sweetly replied: "We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton became friends on set of Harry Potter. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

"I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

But as for romance, Tom insisted it something that’s stemmed from the Wizarding world and not into real life.

He added: “As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing.

"I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are often at the centre of dating rumours. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

The Harry Potter cast are still good friends to this day. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

Tom said he speaks to Rupert Grint (Ron) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry, obvs), as well as Emma, quite frequently, saying they still have a bond as though the films were “just yesterday.”

Emma was thought to be engaged to boyfriend Leo Robinton after she was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger in February.

However, she took to social media in May to tell fans if she had news, they'd hear it from her.

