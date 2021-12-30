Emma Watson Recalls ‘Falling In Love’ With Tom Felton On Harry Potter Set

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are the Harry Potter co-stars fans have always rooted to get together.

In the Harry Potter reunion special, Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson, 31 – who played Hermione Granger – reflected on the moment she ‘fell in love’ with co-star Tom Felton, 34, who played Draco Malfoy.

Fans of the franchise have always wondered whether the actors dated, after sharing cosy photos together on Instagram.

However, Emma has been loved up with boyfriend Leo Robinton for quite some time now.

Emma Watson has admitted she 'fell in love' with Tom Felton on set of Harry Potter. Picture: Getty

The Harry Potter cast are all close friends to this day. Picture: Getty

During the special, Emma spoke of the moment she ‘fell in love’ with co-star Tom.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she reminisced.

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him,” Emma added.

She clarified things never took a romantic turn, adding: “nothing ever, ever, ever happened romantically” but they “just love each other.”

Tom Felton said he still has a soft spot for Emma Watson. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

Tom admitted he’s had ‘a soft spot’ for Emma that ‘continues to the day’.

He added: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.”

Since the stars made the candid admission, one fan re-surfaced a GIF of Emma and Tom skateboarding together, with Emma wearing a backward cap.

Tom was asked about romantic rumours between him and Emma by Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, saying he ‘adores’ her.

After first looking clearly taken aback by the question, Tom sweetly replied: "We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her.

"I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

But as for romance, Tom insisted it something that’s stemmed from the Wizarding world and not into real life.

