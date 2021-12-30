Emma Watson Recalls ‘Falling In Love’ With Tom Felton On Harry Potter Set

30 December 2021, 13:16 | Updated: 31 December 2021, 00:38

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are the Harry Potter co-stars fans have always rooted to get together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the Harry Potter reunion special, Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson, 31 – who played Hermione Granger – reflected on the moment she ‘fell in love’ with co-star Tom Felton, 34, who played Draco Malfoy.

Fans of the franchise have always wondered whether the actors dated, after sharing cosy photos together on Instagram.

Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player

However, Emma has been loved up with boyfriend Leo Robinton for quite some time now.

Emma Watson has admitted she 'fell in love' with Tom Felton on set of Harry Potter
Emma Watson has admitted she 'fell in love' with Tom Felton on set of Harry Potter. Picture: Getty
The Harry Potter cast are all close friends to this day
The Harry Potter cast are all close friends to this day. Picture: Getty

During the special, Emma spoke of the moment she ‘fell in love’ with co-star Tom.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she reminisced.

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him,” Emma added.

She clarified things never took a romantic turn, adding: “nothing ever, ever, ever happened romantically” but they “just love each other.”

Tom Felton said he still has a soft spot for Emma Watson
Tom Felton said he still has a soft spot for Emma Watson. Picture: Tom Felton/Instagram

Tom admitted he’s had ‘a soft spot’ for Emma that ‘continues to the day’.

He added: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.”

Since the stars made the candid admission, one fan re-surfaced a GIF of Emma and Tom skateboarding together, with Emma wearing a backward cap.

Tom was asked about romantic rumours between him and Emma by Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, saying he ‘adores’ her.

After first looking clearly taken aback by the question, Tom sweetly replied: "We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her.

"I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment." 

But as for romance, Tom insisted it something that’s stemmed from the Wizarding world and not into real life.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are close friends after working on Harry Potter

Inside Tom Felton And Emma Watson's Special Bond As They Deny Dating Rumours

The release date and plot for After Every Happy

When Is After Ever Happy Coming Out?

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together?

Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Back Together?

Justin and Hailey Bieber are 'more than ready to have kids'

Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Baldwin Are ‘More Than Ready To Have Kids’

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got tattoos to match

Selena Gomez Reveals New Back Tattoo – Matching With BFF Cara Delevingne

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night