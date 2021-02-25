Who Is Emma Watson’s Boyfriend Leo Robinton? Everything You Need To Know

25 February 2021, 15:06

Emma Watson's boyfriend is Leo Robinton
Emma Watson's boyfriend is Leo Robinton. Picture: Getty / Daisy Robinton/Twitter

Emma Watson is apparently quitting acting to spend more time with fiancé Leo Robinton, but who is her boyfriend and how long have they been together?

By Kathryn Knight

Harry Potter star Emma Watson is said to be retiring from acting to spend some time away from the spotlight and settle down with fiancé Leo Robinton.

It's thought Emma and Leo recently got engaged, but it’s not known when he popped the question as the actress was first papped wearing a diamond ring on her finger in LA at the start of February.

Some Of The Bridgerton Cast Starred In Harry Potter Movies

Amid news she’s quit the acting industry for a quiet life with her boyfriend, fans want to know more about Leo Robinton.

Emma Watson is believed to be engaged to boyfriend Leo Robinton
Emma Watson is believed to be engaged to boyfriend Leo Robinton. Picture: Getty

Who is Emma Watson’s boyfriend Leo Robinton?

Emma’s boyfriend is an American businessman who she has been with since 2019.

Leo, 30, has a big family; two older sisters, Daisy and Lily, an older brother named Charlie and a twin brother, Archer.

Emma and Leo have been occasionally papped throughout their relationship, in her hometown of Primrose Hill in London and in LA where the actress is now said to be based.

The Little Women star is known for being a passionate women’s rights activist and Leo is also a campaigner for the cause, joining his older sister for a women’s rights march in March 2017.

What is Leo Robinton’s job?

According to the tabloids, Leo previously worked at a company in California who sold legal marijuana but left in summer 2019.

It’s not known what he works as nowadays but is believed to have made a fortune at the cannabis company.

How did Emma Watson and Leo Robinton meet?

The couple apparently met through mutual friends toward the end of 2019.

Emma has said in the past dating apps “are not for me,” and instead she has met some of her best friends through people she was set up with.

It's not known when the couple got engaged, but she was first seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger after the couple returned from a Valentine's break to Mexico in February this year.

