Why Emma Watson Is Quitting Acting After 21 Years

25 February 2021, 12:23

Emma Watson is apparently retiring aged 30
Emma Watson is apparently retiring aged 30. Picture: Getty

Emma Watson rose to fame as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, and 21 years after the first film she’s quitting acting.

By Kathryn Knight

Emma Watson, aged 30, is believed to have stopped acting, retiring from the industry to reportedly spend more time with her fiancé Leo Robinton.

Some Of The Bridgerton Cast Starred In Harry Potter Movies

The Harry Potter actress is said to have stopped taking on acting roles after living a life away from the spotlight with partner Leo for quite some time.

Emma Watson has a string of successful movie roles behind her
Emma Watson has a string of successful movie roles behind her. Picture: Getty

According to MailOnline, Emma secretly lived in Ibiza until January this year, enjoying sunny mornings drinking smoothies at a vegan cafe.

Emma and her fiancé now live in LA, but she’s said to be retiring completely from the acting industry.

But why has Emma quit acting, and is she really retiring? Here’s what we know…

Emma Watson's last role was in Little Women in 2019
Emma Watson's last role was in Little Women in 2019. Picture: Getty

Why has Emma Watson quit acting?

Emma’s believed to have quit acting after starring in a string of hugely successful movies, including Harry Potter, Beauty and the Beast, The Perks of being a Wallflower, and Little Women, which was her most recent big-screen role.

Her publicist told the tabloids her career is “dormant” and she “is not taking on new commitments.”

The reason for Emma's retirement is likely due to her having a net worth of $80 million (£57 million), and who needs to work when you’ve got funds like that in the bank?

The Harry Potter film franchise is worth billions, so it’s no surprise starring in the movies has helped the actress build up a fortune enough to live off.

But after a long career in the spotlight, Emma is said to be planning on spending more time with her soon-to-be husband Leo, who reportedly makes a hefty amount selling legal cannabis in LA.

Emma’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have stayed inactive since summer 2020 and sources close to the star say she’s “gone underground.”

The actress is yet to speak out about her retirement.

