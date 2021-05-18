Emma Watson Returns To Social Media To Dispel Engagement Rumours

Emma Watson promised to keep fans informed on news. Picture: Getty

After nearly a decade away from social media, the Harry Potter star returned to Twitter, after nearly a year, to address engagement rumours.

Emma Watson last posted on Twitter in August 2020. The Twittersphere was waiting for her next post for roughly nine months, when the Little Women actress returned to the social media platform.

After it was rumoured that she was engaged to her partner, Leo Robinton, when fans spotted a ring on her left ring finger, Emma dispelled the rumours.

Writing to her 29.1 million followers, wrote "Dear Fans,

"Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is "dormant or not" are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue."

She continued by promising her followers that she would keep them informed on any news, and assured them that just because there wasn't much news from her in the press, that she was still keeping busy.

Dear Fans,

"In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are," she wrote. "Failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

Finally, she sent love to her fans, and thanked the frontline workers who were keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This all comes after paparazzi photographed the Harry Potter actress hugging her partner, Leo Robinton, as she appeared to have a ring on her left hand.

Fans speculated that the pair - who have been said to have been dating for a year - were engaged.

