Rupert Grint And Girlfriend Georgia Groome: Inside Their Relationship

Rupert Grint is dating Georgia Groome. Picture: Getty

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has been dating girlfriend Georgia Groome since 2011.

In December 2018, a photo of Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star Georgia Groome went viral as the world discovered they’ve been in a relationship since 2011.

After the nation reminisced over Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s little reunion earlier this week, we decided to take a look at another of the franchise’s star’s relationship.

Rupert, 30, and Georgia have managed to keep their relationship successfully out of the spotlight, but here’s everything you need to know about their romance.

Rupert Grint and his girlfriend are rarely pictured together. Picture: Getty

Who is Georgia Groome?

Georgia is a 27-year-old actress, most famous for playing Georgia Nicolson in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

She also starred in film London to Brighton, The Bill, and a number of short films as well as a role on stage in Tusk Tusk.

How long have Georgia and Rupert been together?

It’s not known exactly how long the stars have been dating, but when the news of their relationship went viral last year the tweet claimed they’ve been together since 2011.

The tweet said: “I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011?”

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018

Alongside the tweet was a photo of them together, with Georgia holding her arm around her beau.

In April this year they sparked marriage rumours after they were pictured out and about with rings on their wedding fingers – something a spokesperson for Rupert swiftly denied.

What have they said about their relationship?

In an interview with The Guardian Rupert didn’t directly speak about his romance with Georgia but he did talk about his plans to settle down.

He said: “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

