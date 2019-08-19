Emma Watson And Tom Felton Re-Ignite Dating Rumours As They Play Guitar In Their Pyjamas

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are close friends. Picture: Getty / Tom Felton/Instagram

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have remained close friends since working together on the Harry Potter movies.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton continue to face dating rumours whenever they share snaps of one another, and their latest post has done just that after the Draco Malfoy actor shared a snap of them playing guitar in their pyjamas.

During a break to South Africa, Tom tried teaching Emma – who has Shawn Mendes as her biggest fan – to play guitar and shared the moment with his 5 million Instagram followers.

Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Fuels Tom Felton Romance Rumours

Sat side by side, with Emma in pink striped pyjamas while he relaxed in a red vest top and checked trousers, Tom captioned the picture: “Quick learner x.”

Emma looked genuinely engaged in the music lesson, as Tom repositioned her hand on the cords.

Fans are always sent into a frenzy when the duo are reunited, as we’re all sent reminiscing to the Hermione Granger and Draco days.

“In my mind, you two are together also,” one fan responded, as another commented: “DRAMIONE.”

“Brad and Gaga, make room,” joked a third follower, as a fourth wrote: “Just so you know, the little fangirl part in me just hyperventilated thanks to you guys x.”

As a result, Emma and Tom’s close friendship has sparked dating rumours, but as they’re known to keep their private lives out of the spotlight it’s doubtful this is something they’ll ever address.

She told Glamour magazine last year: “Anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend, so it just makes it look as if I’ve had, like, 6,000 boyfriends.”

Earlier this year the couple were at the centre of dating rumours once again, after Emma posted a photo Tom took of her and captioned it: “Friends capture you best.”

