Shawn Mendes Talking About How Much He Loves Emma Watson Has Made Us Fall In Love With Him All Over Again

26 June 2019, 15:16

Shawn Mendes has a huge crush on Emma Watson
Shawn Mendes has a huge crush on Emma Watson. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes is crushing on Emma Watson almost as much as we’re crushing on him.

Shawn Mendes gets very honest with his fans when he hosts the Q&As before his concerts, and in the latest session he revealed the celebrity he’s been crushing on for years.

Why Shawn Mendes' Army And Swifties Are Talking About Superfan Dayton After He Joined The 'Señorita' Singer On Stage

When quizzed by his fans on the star he fancies, Shawn said: “I really just do love Emma Watson still and I’d tell her that. When I met her I was really embarrassed”.

Way back in 2016 Shawn confessed his love to the Harry Potter actress, tweeting the actress: “Okay. Here it is. I love you”, so the recent video of the pop star spilling his feelings again melted fans’ hearts.

“He has taste,” one fan replied, as another said: “He went from, ‘don’t tell her that’ to ‘I’ll tell her that’.”

Meanwhile, a third fan called him out on the fact he doesn’t follow Emma on social media, writing: “Still, he doesn’t follow her on Instagram… COME ON SHAWN.”

Shawn has previously discussed his love for Emma Watson in an interview with E! News, saying he would do anything to meet her in person, and years later when he did he described it as one of the most starstruck moments of his life.

Shawn Mendes tweeted his love for Emma Watson back in 2016
Shawn Mendes tweeted his love for Emma Watson back in 2016. Picture: Twitter

While chatting to James Corden on the Late Late Show he revealed just how much he’s obsessed with Harry Potter.

“On a scale of 10 being crazed superfan, and 0 being hate it, never seen it, where are you?” Corden asked.

Shawn responded: “I’m a 9.5. I have a whole book at home that I wrote all the spells in and stuff. [I love] just the magic, and the weird candies that make you turn into a lion and stuff.”

We think Shawn's superfan status has made us love him even more than we thought it was possible.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes brought superfan Dayton on stage to sing with him

Why Shawn Mendes' Army And Swifties Are Talking About Superfan Dayton After He Joined The 'Señorita' Singer On Stage
Camila Cabello gets dropped by Shawn Mendes in rehearsals

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Dropped Camila Cabello In Behind The Scenes 'Señorita' Rehearsals
Shawn Mendes's tour outfits have been very carefully chosen by his stylist

Inside Shawn Mendes's Tour Wardrobe With His Long Time Stylist Tiffany Briseno
Shawn Mendes wrote about being bullied for singing

Niall Horan Supports Shawn Mendes After He Opens Up About Being Bullied In Ninth Grade
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends for years

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship As They Release 'Senorita': Their Most Memorable Moments

Hot On Capital

Tom Walker has his eye on Elma and Maura

Love Island Star Tom Walker's Age, Instagram And Job As He Couples Up With Maura Higgins

TV & Film

Fans think Justin Bieber's new song is about Selena Gomez.

Is Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Don’t Check On Me’ About Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber

Tommy Fury quoted Avicii lyrics on Tuesday night's show.

Tommy Fury Tries To Pass Off Avicii Lyrics As His Own Words Of Wisdom On Love Island, Leaving Viewers In Hysterics

TV & Film

Danny Williams faced the wrath of Amber Gill and Anna Vakili

Love Island Viewers Divided Over Amber Gill And Anna Vakili’s ‘Childish’ Behaviour

TV & Film

Tom Walker called Maura Higgins 'attention seeking' before kissing her

Love Island’s Tom Walker Slammed By Viewers For Kissing Maura Higgins Moments After Calling Her ‘Cringe’

TV & Film

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello’s Complete Dating History As She Splits From Boyfriend Matthew Hussey