Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Fuels Tom Felton Romance Rumours

19 February 2019, 11:32

Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton
Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton. Picture: Getty

Emma Watson and Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton have fans hoping they're dating after sharing a series of cosy pictures together – but who has the actress previously dated?

Emma Watson and Tom Felton drove Harry Potter fans wild this week when the Hermione Granger actress shared a photo taken by her former co-star during a road trip together.

She posted the Instagram photo alongside the caption: “Friends capture you best,” sparking hope from fans that they’re more than just friends.

Fans Think They Have Found The First 'Sex Scene' In Harry Potter That You More Than Likely Missed.

But who has Emma dated before?

Emma Watson and William 'Mack' Knight dated for two years
Emma Watson and William 'Mack' Knight dated for two years. Picture: Getty

The Beauty And The Beast actress has remained private about her love life, telling Glamour last year: “Anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend, so it just makes it look as if I’ve had, like, 6,000 boyfriends.”

Emma hasn’t actually had 6,000 boyfriends, but here’s who we know she’s dated…

View this post on Instagram

Friends capture you best 🦋 📸 @t22felton

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

Tom Ducker

Tom was Emma’s first public relationship after they began dating when she shot to fame as a teenager. The couple are thought to have dated for a year or two before “drifting apart”.

Jay Barrymore

Emma and businessman Jay dated from 2008 to 2009 but parted ways because of the long distance between them, as Emma was studying at Brown University in the US.

Will Adamowicz

Emma and Will reportedly dated for around three years, after meeting at Oxford University in 2011.

Matthew Janney

The actress moved on from Will with Oxford University rugby player Matthew Janney.

However, they called it quits after a year and Emma later described their break-up as “horrendous”.

William 'Mack' Knight

In 2015 it emerged Emma was dating tech entrepreneur William Knight, but the pair split two years later for reasons unknown.

Chord Overstreet

Emma and Glee actor Chord dated for six months last year, but were pictured kissing one month after their split.

The 28 year old is notoriously private about her love life and previously told Vanity Fair: “I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways."

