Who Is Emma Watson’s Boyfriend? Meet Leo Robinton

Emma Watson has reportedly been dating Leo since last year. Picture: PA images

Emma Watson reportedly has a new boyfriend, Leo Robinton. But who is he?

Emma Watson famously told the world she was ‘self-partnered’ last year, but it looks like things have changed and she now has a boyfriend.

And he’s apparently met the Harry Potter star’s parents!

But who is he? Let’s take a look…

Who is Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton is a business man who is currently dating Emma Watson.

How old is Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton is 30 years old.

Where is Leo Robinton from?

He’s from California.

How long have Emma Watson and Leo Robinton been dating?

The pair have reportedly been an item since October 2019.

You may remember photographs emerged of the actress kissing a ‘mystery’ man and it turns out it was Leo all along.

A source told a tabloid: “Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private.

“After they were pictured kissing in October Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance.

“But his closeness with Emma didn't go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress.”

