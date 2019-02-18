Emma Watson & Tom Felton Dating Rumours: Harry Potter Fans Are Convinced They're Dating

18 February 2019, 11:11

Emma Watson and Tom Felton posted an Instagram selfie together in November 2018
Emma Watson and Tom Felton posted an Instagram selfie together in November 2018. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have been hanging out with one another and now Harry Potter fans are losing their chill in the biggest way possible.

Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson (yes, the one and only Hermione) and Tom Felton (a.k.a bad boy Draco Malfoy) have been spending a lot of time together and now fans are speculating that two are together.

Emma Watson posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, 'Friends capture you best' - as well as tagging her Potter mate Tom Felton as the photographer.

Fans Think They Have Found The First 'Sex Scene' In Harry Potter That You More Than Likely Missed

Emma Watson posted an photo taken by Harry Potter costar Tom Felton
Emma Watson posted an photo taken by Harry Potter costar Tom Felton. Picture: Emma Watson/Instagram

Even though Emma posted the photo with the caption, 'friends capture you best', Harry Potter fans have of course gone crazy with speculation that the duo could actually be dating.

One fan wrote, 'my dramione heart is f*****g DANCING', 'Dramione' is the name Draco and Hermione shippers use when talking about the pair.

Another stan tweeted, 'So is it me or has Emma Watson posted 10 times more about Tom Felton than any other guy???' - preach!

Tom Felton is no longer with his long-time partner Jade Olivia who also played a very small role in the final Harry Potter film and with Emma actually opening up a little of her very private life, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

