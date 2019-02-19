Emma Watson & Tom Felton's Throwback Skating Video Reignites Dating Rumours

Emma Watson and Tom Felton relationship is a Harry Potter fans dream and now a video of the duo skating is giving potter-heads all sorts of ideas.

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton are currently amidst huge dating rumours after Emma posted a gorgeous photo of herself taken by Draco Malfoy himseldf, Tom.

And it seems that fans have unearthed this über-cute video of the pair skating down Venice Beach together back in November 2018.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton skating together on Venic Beach. Picture: Emma Watson/Instagram

Posted at the tail end of last year, Emma captioned the video, "Tom’s @origin_series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.'

Harry Potter fans have of course gone crazy with the speculation that Hermione and Draco are dating IRL. One fan tweeted, 'I cannot stop watching Emma Watson and Tom Felton's skating videooooooooooo. Super adorbsssss' with another writing, 'The new tom felton and emma watson skating video is the cutest thing ever to exist. They are so cute omg'.

As you can see, ALL the excitement right now.

Fans were already shipping the pair as couple last year and long may the rumours live on, what a gorgeous couple they'd be!

tom felton and emma watson skating on a board together? take my fetus dramione heart — sza (@szavenn) November 8, 2018

@EmmaWatson and @TomFelton skating is all i need 😍 — Al Luna (@aldousluna) November 8, 2018

