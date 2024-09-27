Harry Potter's Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89

Legendary Dame Maggie Smith has sadly passed away aged 89. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

Dame Maggie Smith's sons issued a statement confirming her passing. Read it here.

Dame Maggie Smith, the legendary, beloved British actress best known for her roles in Harry Potter, Downton Abbey and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, has sadly passed away at the age of 89.

In a statement confirming the sad news, her children Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said: "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89. Picture: Getty

For millions and millions of Harry Potter fans all over the world, Maggie was best known for her perfect portrayal of Minerva McGonagall in all eight films.

On top of that, she starred as the iconic Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey. She appeared in 52 episodes, as well as two films, and won a three Emmys for the role alongside a whole host of other awards.

Her incredible career, which spanned over seven decades across stage and screen, also included celebrated, memorable roles in Sister Act, Gosford Park, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Lady in Van, Tea with Mussolini and The First Wives Club, to name a few.

In 1969, she picked up the Academy Award for Best Actress in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and another for Best Supporting Actress in 1978 for California Suite.

Our thoughts are with Dame Maggie Smith's family and friends. RIP.

