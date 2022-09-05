Tom Felton Reunites With Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs In Adorable Moment

5 September 2022, 17:41

Draco and Lucius have reunited!
Draco and Lucius have reunited! Picture: Jason Isaacs/Instagram/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Draco and Lucious Malfoy respectively, have reunited and we're all feeling a little bit emotional.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We have been blessed with another Harry Potter reunion!

Potterheads were sent reeling when Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs proved they're still each other's number one fans all these years after the film franchise ended.

Inside Tom Felton And Emma Watson's Special Bond As They Deny Dating Rumours

Jason, who portrayed Draco Malfoy's father Lucius, supported Tom during a performance of his West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The proud friend and role model couldn't help but share words of adoration for Felton's career milestone on Instagram, writing: "So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today."

Tom Felton is currently starring in a play on the West End
Tom Felton is currently starring in a play on the West End. Picture: Getty
Jason Isaacs supported his Harry Potter son at the theatre
Jason Isaacs supported his Harry Potter son at the theatre. Picture: Getty

"Breaking hearts and filling pants," Jason continued.

Felton jumped from the screen to the stage when he made his theatre debut in May 2022, portraying Sam in the popular West End thriller.

The 59-year-old actor showered his former colleague with praise, writing: "Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

Clearly, the young Harry Potter star has very been busy according to his on-screen father!

He continued: "That's a work tan btw. I haven't caught trumphilis."

Jason and Tom played the Malfoy family in Harry Potter throughout the 2000s
Jason and Tom played the Malfoy family in Harry Potter throughout the 2000s. Picture: Alamy

Along with the touching words, Jason shared a picture of the HP duo posing for the cameras – our hearts can't take it!

Tom also posted a selfie with Jason to the 'Gram, making us all emotional in the process. He sweetly wrote: "My father heard about this play I was in."

The heartwarming moment comes 21 years after the Harry Potter flicks first entered our lives in 2021, oh how time flies.

