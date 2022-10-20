Emma Watson Gets Candid About ‘Soulmate’ Tom Felton Amid Years Of Relationship Rumours

Emma Watson has opened up about her 'special' connection with Tom Felton. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Emma Watson and Tom Felton grew from Harry Potter co-stars to BFFs and have faced romance rumours for years.

Emma Watson has opened up about her special relationship with her Harry Potter co-star, Tom Felton.

As fans will know, Emma, who played Hermione Granger in the wizarding movie series, and Tom, who played Draco Malfoy, have had a long-standing friendship lasting over two decades and have been plagued with romance rumours for most of that time.

Despite years of speculation that the pair have dated at one point or another, the pair have always insisted they were never romantically involved, and now they have both addressed the nature of their connection.

Emma delves into their rare and special friendship in a foreword for Tom’s new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic & Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

Emma Watson calls Tom Felton 'a soulmate' in his new book. Picture: Getty

In a short introduction of the book, the 32-year-old brands Tom, 35, a "soulmate" and shares that they "love each other in a special way".

She says: “Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than twenty years now we’ve loved each other in a special way.

“It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it.”

The actress then goes on to add that “to be seen and loved like that is one of the great gifts of my life.”

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have faced romance rumours for years. Picture: Emma Watson/Instagram

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have been friends for over 20 years. Picture: Alamy

Later on in the memoir, Tom reflects on their deep love for each other, admitting that he had a “secret love” for Emma, but “not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear”.

Tom explained: “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times. Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different.

“My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that. I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… We were kindred spirits. I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”

