WATCH: Tom Felton Reveals He's Never Watched Harry Potter

13 October 2022, 10:31

By Fiona Hayward

Tom Felton revealed he's saving the fantasy series to watch with his future children.

Tom Felton sat down with Capital Breakfast to chat about his new book, 'Beyond the Wand.'

His new memoir gives an insight into Tom's adolescence years and the behind-the-scenes making of the Harry Potter films.

Tom Felton Reunites With Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs In Adorable Moment

As well as chatting about his longstanding friendship with his cast mates and how he got the role of Dracoy Malfoy, Tom dropped a bombshell when he revealed he was actually yet to binge watch the hit films.

Tom Felton joined Capital Breakfast
Tom Felton joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: station owned

The revelation came after Roman awkwardly admitted he'd never seen any of the series growing up.

Laughing, Tom responded: "To be honest with you, if it makes you feel any better, I haven't actually rewatched the films properly, but I've seen them at the premieres."

"I have a very good [reason], I'm saving them. I think it's something that obviously whenever I'm watching TV with my mates and it comes on, they immediately put it on and immediately take the mickey out of me."

"I really look forward to doing it because most of my family, I've got three older brothers, which I talk about quite a bit in the book, most of them fell asleep during the premiere."

Tom Felton joined Capital Breakfast
Tom Felton joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: station owned

Roman then suggested the two of them could watch it together: "We should set up a movie night Tom, you and I will sit and we'll watch it."

Can I join please!

