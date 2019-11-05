Emma Watson Praised For Saying She's 'Self-Partnered' Not Single

Emma Watson has been opening up about her relationship status and insisted she’s not single, but ‘self-partnered’.

The Harry Potter star, who quashed rumours she was dating former co-star, Tom Felton, last week, sat down with British Vogue to discuss the pressure of turning 30.

In the interview, she admitted that, after turning 29, she felt ‘stressed and anxious’ about not being where she thought she would be.

She said: “I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal.

“Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around.

“If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out… There's just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

She also said she had never believed in the “’I’m happy single’ ‘spiel” but now her perspective has changed.

She said: “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single].

“I call it being self-partnered.”

Fans on Twitter are now praising Emma for coining the term ‘self-partnered’.

“Just so you all know I am now ‘self-partnered’ thanks Emma Watson,” wrote one.

Another added: “All about being 'self partnered', I'm happy and single. Just because I'm nearing 30 does not mean I need to be married with kids. Thanks for coining this phrase Emma Watson.”

We have no choice but to Stan!

