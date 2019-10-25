Harry Potter's Emma Watson Squashes Tom Felton Romance Rumours By Kissing Another Man

Emma Watson squashes Tom Felton romance rumours. Picture: Instagram @emmawatson/ Getty Images

Emma Watson and Tom Felton were rumoured to be seeing each other as they grew closer, but she's now been spotted smooching a mystery man, disappointing Harry Potter fans everywhere.

Emma Watson, of Harry Potter fame, has been pictured kissing a new man that isn't Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who she was rumoured to be seeing after the pair grew closer together, shattering the hopes of millions of fans across the world.

Emma Watson And Tom Felton Re-Ignite Dating Rumours As They Play Guitar In Their Pyjamas

Fans couldn't help but get excited the past few months after Emma and Tom have been posting all over Instagram hanging out, skateboarding, playing guitar, and generally looking closer than ever, despite Harry Potter wrapping up in 2011, leading many to wonder if they are more than friends.

However, 29-year-old Emma has since been spotted smooching a mystery man outside a Gail's bakery in London, putting an abrupt end to any hope the pair could be living out a real-life Hermione/Draco fantasy.

So much so, fans even came up with celeb couple names for them, sticking with the iconic books for inspo', calling them 'Dramione' and 'Feltson', which we're actually kind of annoyed we can't now use.

The UN ambassador has previously commented on the media speculation around her relationships, telling Glamour: "Anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend, so it just makes it look as if I’ve had, like, 6,000 boyfriends."

But, to ours and many other people's defence, we can't entirely be blamed, because every time they upload a snap or video of them, they look so happy together, plus, like, it would be iconic?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News