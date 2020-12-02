Reason Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott Are Back Together

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are back together but friends are convinced 'it's going to end in disaster'. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are officially back together, following a dramatic cheating scandal, but all isn’t as it seems, according to their close friends….

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott began 2020 more in love than ever but they split when it emerged Zara had cheated while appearing on The X Factor: Celebrity.

The former Love Island star then spent weeks begging for Sam’s forgiveness on social media and even went to the trouble of making a montage video of their love story which divided fans.

Who Did Zara McDermott Cheat On Sam Thompson With?

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are back together, but is all as it seems? Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Despite Sam initially responding with a video mocking Zara, her efforts were successful, and the couple were spotted together in the background of a friends Instagram not long after looking like they were very much back together.

However, close pals of the Made in Chelsea couple are sceptical of Sam’s forgiveness and convinced ‘it’s going to end in disaster’.

An insider told New! Magazine: “Zara has made no secret of her desire to get Sam back but pals worry it’s going to end in disaster.

“This reunion doesn’t feel at all like it’s for the right reasons.

“The bottom line is, Sam can’t be alone. He hates his own company and the idea of being without a girlfriend at Christmas is his idea of hell.”

Zara and Sam were together for 16 months before their romance came to an abrupt end.

And MIC co-stars including Olivia Bentley were convinced they were ‘over for good’.

When asked by MailOnline if thought the couple could work things out, she replied: "I really don't think so... having seen Sam in this situation with other girls before; he has always got back with them. But this time it is different.

"To be honest I don't actually know the full ins and outs of it all because I've been doing other stuff but it is a weird one.”

Only time will tell! A girlfriend’s for life, not just for Christmas…

