Are Zara McDermott & Sam Thompson Back Together?

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson broke up after it emerged she cheated. Picture: instagram

Zara McDermott has been begging for her ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson to take her back ever since it emerged that she cheated on him in the early stages of their relationship and it finally appears they may just be back together.

The Made in Chelsea star has been pulling out all of the stops to win him back on social media by posting heartfelt messages and a video montage, which haven’t gone down too well with fans.

Zara McDermott Reveals She’s Moving To LA Following Sam Thompson Cheating Scandal

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's break-up drama has been playing out on Made in Chelsea. But are they back together? Picture: instagram

However, Sam was seemingly having none of it and even posted a video of himself mocking the former Love Islander on Instagram.

Days after they were reportedly seen out to lunch together with friends, Zara was pictured leaving Sam's flat in Fulham in the coat she was pictured in five days prior while shooting MIC with Sam in a park in London.

In the pictures Zara's clearly trying to keep a low-key appearance, wearing Sam's purple hoodie, tracksuit bottoms, a face mask, and with bags of her belongings slung over both arms.

If that's not confirmation they're back together, we don't know what is!

Moments later Sam was also seen leaving his home on his skateboard.

While Zara's sleepover with Sam is pretty much confirmation they're back together, there's also a pretty big clue in the fact he's recently re-followed her on Instagram after unfollowing her when they split.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson appear to be back together. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

The photos come after eagle-eyed fans who live nearby saw the pair hanging out together… in Sam’s bedroom!

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Saw her in his bedroom on Saturday – looking out of the window. They are still together!!!!

“You don’t hang out at your ex’s window if you have split.”

They do have a point, although it is a bit creepy that somebody has been watching Sam’s window for clues!

Another added: “He’s already back with Zara, they were shown on their friend’s [Instagram] Stories after Sunday lunch.

“The friend soon deleted it.”

We'll keep an eye on their socials and keep you posted!

