Zara McDermott Reveals She’s Moving To LA Following Sam Thompson Cheating Scandal

Zara McDermott has revealed she’s moving to LA following the Sam Thompson cheating scandal.

Zara McDermott has been begging for ex-boyfriend Sam Thompsons’ forgiveness ever since it emerged that she had cheated on the Made in Chelsea star with a music executive last year.

However, the former Love Islander, who was recently mocked by Sam on social media, is now ready to put the drama behind her as she’s moving to LA.

Opening up about her plans on the most recent episode of MIC, Zara said: "Things in my personal life aren't great but work is going really good. I've just been signed to Storm [Models] in LA.

"So as soon as I can go I'm going to LA!

"Me and Sam have always said we're going to go [to LA] and do a few months out there and live there for a bit. Maybe on our own. I might have to."

Zara divided fans when she uploaded a video montage on Instagram in a bid to win Sam back.

She captioned her post: “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE...

“There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you. You are my favourite person, my truest love.

“I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life... with you.

“I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock.

“Remember... you are everything. You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”

