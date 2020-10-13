Zara McDermott Divides Fans Over Cheating Apology Video Montage For Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott's video apology to Sam Thompson has divided fans. Picture: instagram

Zara McDermott’s fans are very divided over the video montage she made for Sam Thompson.

Zara McDermott has divided fans with an apology video montage which she made for Sam Thompson to apologise for cheating on him.

The Love Island star posted the video to her 1.4million followers on Instagram in a bid to win him back.

Zara McDermott Addresses Cheating On Sam Thompson As She Publicly Asks For His Forgiveness

Zara's video has divided fans. Picture: instagram

She captioned it: “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE...

“There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you. You are my favourite person, my truest love.

“I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life... with you.

“I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock.

“Remember... you are everything. You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”

However, fans have been left seriously divided, with some insisting Sam should ‘forgive’ her and ‘take her back,’ and others branding the video ‘manipulative’.

“Okay Zara McDermott’s video to Sam just made me tear up. Just take her back already,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “Zara Mcdermott posting that cringe video on Instagram, can't love Sam that much she cheated on him. That video is straight up manipulation.”

Zara and Sam have been in a relationship since last summer. However, it recently emerged that Zara cheated with a music executive.

All the drama will be shown on next week's episode of Made in Chelsea on E4!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News