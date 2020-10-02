Zara McDermott Addresses Cheating On Sam Thompson As She Publicly Asks For His Forgiveness

2 October 2020, 10:16

Zara McDermott has publicly apologised to ex Sam Thompson after cheating on him
Zara McDermott has publicly apologised to ex Sam Thompson after cheating on him. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Zara McDermott has addressed cheating on boyfriend Sam Thompson, calling her actions “selfish and immature" and pleading for his forgiveness.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson were together for little over a year before it emerged she cheated on the Made in Chelsea star during her time on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

While Sam has been leaning on close friend Pete Wicks through the heartbreak, Zara had so far stayed silent on their relationship.

Have Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott Split? Inside Shock Fallout

However, on Thursday night she shared a statement publicly asking for her boyfriend’s forgiveness, saying she loves him “forever.”

Zara McDermott cheated on Sam during her time on The X Factor in 2019
Zara McDermott cheated on Sam during her time on The X Factor in 2019. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

The Love Island star began her statement: “Hey Everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media.

“A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.”

She continued: “I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature. I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake.”

Zara then apologised to Sam and said she wants to “make things right.”

Zara McDermott publicly asked for Sam Thompson's forgiveness
Zara McDermott publicly asked for Sam Thompson's forgiveness. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

“I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarrassment, the anger and the hurt.

“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you.”

She finished the statement: “I love you Sam. Forever. X.”

Sam and Zara split after 16 months together over claims Zara cheated on her boyfriend with someone in the music industry while on X Factor: Celebrity last year.

Zara appeared on the competition series as part of a band with Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson.

The former islander is now “fighting hard” to win her boyfriend back.

