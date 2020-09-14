Have Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott Split? Inside Shock Fallout

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have split. Picture: Instagram

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have split after 16 months together, amid reports Zara 'cheated' on her boyfriend.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott’s breakup has shocked their millions of Instagram followers, after they split amid rumours the Made in Chelsea star was planning to propose to his girlfriend of 16 months.

Love Island USA Season 2 Cast: Meet The Contestants

Reports Love Island star Zara was unfaithful to Sam are said to be behind why they broke up, but just weeks ago they looked loved up on holiday together and were sharing a number of hilarious TikTok videos.

What happened with Sam and Zara, why did they split? Here’s everything we know so far…

Why did Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split?

Zara McDermott was reportedly unfaithful to boyfriend Sam Thompson. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Sam and Zara split after 16 months together reportedly over claims Zara cheated on her boyfriend with someone in the music industry while she took part on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

Zara appeared on the competition series as part of a band with Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson.

Since news of their split broke, it’s been claimed Zara is doing everything she can to get Sam back.

An insider told the tabloids: "Their relationship is hanging in the balance.

"Sam left to film The Circle saying he couldn't be with Zara right now. She's fighting so hard to get him back. She's going to do everything she can to prove he can trust her again.”

Have Sam and Zara spoken out about their break-up?

Sam Thompson has been staying with best friend Pete Wicks since his split from Zara. Picture: Sam Thompson/Instagram

Sam addressed their split after moving out of the home he shared with Zara to stay with best friend and ex The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks.

In an Instagram post thanking Pete for being there for him, Sam joked his stay had 'aged' Pete within six days.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for putting up with me for the past week @p_wicks01 I’m incredibly lucky to have people I can lean on when I’m down. I know you’re not the soppy type, but you really are the brother I never had. I love you mate #WEGOAGAIN good to see I havnt aged you over the past 6 days [sic]."

Zara is yet to break her silence on their break-up.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News