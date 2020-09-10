Love Island USA Season 2 Cast: Meet The Contestants

10 September 2020

The cast of Love Island USA season 2
The cast of Love Island USA season 2. Picture: ITV2

Love Island USA season two may be in a new location, but the single contestants are just as hot.

Love Island USA kicked off in the UK two weeks after launching Stateside, to give us the summer romance fix we all so need every year.

The Love Island USA season two contestants are a line-up of models, personal trainers and office workers.

Get to know the cast of Love Island USA here…

The cast of Love Island USA season 2

James McCool

Love Island season 2: James McCool
Love Island season 2: James McCool. Picture: ITV2

James is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Winchester Virginia.

His edgy tattoos caught the eye of the girls in the villa, but he considers himself a goofy dork.

Cely Vazquez

Love Island season 2: Cely
Love Island season 2: Cely. Picture: TV

Age 24, Cely is a legal secretary from Sacramento, California.

She describes herself as “enthusiastic” and loves Star Wars marathons.

Johnny Middlebrooks

Love Island season 2: Johnny
Love Island season 2: Johnny. Picture: ITV2

The last man to enter the villa on launch night, Johnny is a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia.

His ripped physique had the girls' – and the guys’ – jaws dropping to the floor when he arrived.

Justine Ndiba

Love Island season 2: Justine Ndiba
Love Island season 2: Justine Ndiba. Picture: ITV2

Justine is a 27-year-old billing co-ordinator and GoGo dancer, “who’s also got brains”.

She said before entering Love Island USA, “working out is important to me, and would love someone I can work out with.”

Jeremiah White

Love Island season 2: Jeremiah White
Love Island season 2: Jeremiah White. Picture: ITV2

Jeremiah, 22, is a store sales associate from De Kalb, Mississippi.

Constantly smiling on his first day in the villa, Jeremiah describes himself as, “pretty laid back, but very outgoing.”

Moira Tumas

Love Island season 2: Moira Tumas
Love Island season 2: Moira Tumas. Picture: ITV2

28-year-old Moira is a shopping channel model from Brielle, New Jersey.

She describes herself as “carefree and loves to dance.”

Moira is looking for someone she can grow old with.

Carrington Rodriguez

Love Island season 2: Carrington Rodriguez
Love Island season 2: Carrington Rodriguez. Picture: ITV2

Carrington is 22 and is a sales manager from Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born in Germany and describes himself as “genuine, nice, and sexy.”

Kaitlynn Anderson

Kaitlynn Anderson
Kaitlynn Anderson. Picture: ITV2

27-year-old Kaitlynn works in promotions and is from Lapeer, Michigan.

She enjoys “bad food, festivals, pilates, cooking and adventure.”

Tre Forte

Love Island season 2: Tre Forte
Love Island season 2: Tre Forte. Picture: ITV2

25-year-old Tre is a personal trainer from Boca Raton, Florida.

He’s a family man and describes himself as “a guy that will make sure is woman is happy.”

Mackenzie Dipman

Love Island season 2: Mackenzie Dipman
Love Island season 2: Mackenzie Dipman. Picture: ITV2

A 24-year-old student from Arizona, Mackenzie said she often surprises people in that she “knows a lot more about sports than a lot of guys.”

She said before heading into the villa: “I know I’m the full package.”

Rachel Lundell

Love Island season 2: Rachel Lundell
Love Island season 2: Rachel Lundell. Picture: ITV2

Rachel, 21, is from Minneapolis, Minnesota and is a college student.

She ended a relationship before heading into the Love Island villa, because she wasn’t “really invested into it.”

Kierstan Saulter

Love Island season 2: Kierstan Saulter
Love Island season 2: Kierstan Saulter. Picture: ITV2

Kierstan, 23, is a bartender from Castroville, Texas.

She describes herself as “a girly girl” who also likes to “get down and dirty.”

Connor Trott

Love Island season 2: Connor Trott
Love Island season 2: Connor Trott. Picture: ITV2

Connor is a 23-year-old Auditor from Ptssburgh, Pennsylvania.

His interests are “fitness, space, and puppies.”

Calvin Cobb

Love Island season 2
Love Island season 2. Picture: ITV

From Houston, Texas, 25-year-old Calvin is a sales manager.

He arrived a few days into the start of season two, turning a few heads along the way.

Caleb Corprew

Love Island season 2
Love Island season 2. Picture: ITV2

Caleb is 24 from Oklahoma City.

He works as an IT Sales Consultant.

