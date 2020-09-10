Love Island USA Season 2 Cast: Meet The Contestants
10 September 2020, 16:43
Love Island USA season two may be in a new location, but the single contestants are just as hot.
Love Island USA kicked off in the UK two weeks after launching Stateside, to give us the summer romance fix we all so need every year.
The Love Island USA season two contestants are a line-up of models, personal trainers and office workers.
Get to know the cast of Love Island USA here…
The cast of Love Island USA season 2
James McCool
James is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Winchester Virginia.
His edgy tattoos caught the eye of the girls in the villa, but he considers himself a goofy dork.
Cely Vazquez
Age 24, Cely is a legal secretary from Sacramento, California.
She describes herself as “enthusiastic” and loves Star Wars marathons.
Johnny Middlebrooks
The last man to enter the villa on launch night, Johnny is a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia.
His ripped physique had the girls' – and the guys’ – jaws dropping to the floor when he arrived.
Justine Ndiba
Justine is a 27-year-old billing co-ordinator and GoGo dancer, “who’s also got brains”.
She said before entering Love Island USA, “working out is important to me, and would love someone I can work out with.”
Jeremiah White
Jeremiah, 22, is a store sales associate from De Kalb, Mississippi.
Constantly smiling on his first day in the villa, Jeremiah describes himself as, “pretty laid back, but very outgoing.”
Moira Tumas
28-year-old Moira is a shopping channel model from Brielle, New Jersey.
She describes herself as “carefree and loves to dance.”
Moira is looking for someone she can grow old with.
Carrington Rodriguez
Carrington is 22 and is a sales manager from Salt Lake City, Utah.
He was born in Germany and describes himself as “genuine, nice, and sexy.”
Kaitlynn Anderson
27-year-old Kaitlynn works in promotions and is from Lapeer, Michigan.
She enjoys “bad food, festivals, pilates, cooking and adventure.”
Tre Forte
25-year-old Tre is a personal trainer from Boca Raton, Florida.
He’s a family man and describes himself as “a guy that will make sure is woman is happy.”
Mackenzie Dipman
A 24-year-old student from Arizona, Mackenzie said she often surprises people in that she “knows a lot more about sports than a lot of guys.”
She said before heading into the villa: “I know I’m the full package.”
Rachel Lundell
Rachel, 21, is from Minneapolis, Minnesota and is a college student.
She ended a relationship before heading into the Love Island villa, because she wasn’t “really invested into it.”
Kierstan Saulter
Kierstan, 23, is a bartender from Castroville, Texas.
She describes herself as “a girly girl” who also likes to “get down and dirty.”
Connor Trott
Connor is a 23-year-old Auditor from Ptssburgh, Pennsylvania.
His interests are “fitness, space, and puppies.”
Calvin Cobb
From Houston, Texas, 25-year-old Calvin is a sales manager.
He arrived a few days into the start of season two, turning a few heads along the way.
Caleb Corprew
Caleb is 24 from Oklahoma City.
He works as an IT Sales Consultant.
