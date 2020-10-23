Who Told Sam Thompson Zara McDermott Cheated?

Sam Thompson was told by a 'mutual friend' that Zara McDermott had cheated on him. But who was it? Picture: E4

Who is the 'mutual friend' that told Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson that Zara McDermott cheated on him?

Sam Thompson was left heartbroken on the recent episode of Made in Chelsea when it was revealed that his girlfriend, Love Island star Zara McDermott, had cheated on him while filming The X Factor: Celebrity last year.

Zara, who has been begging for her ex-boyfriend's forgiveness, revealed she was forced to confess when a ‘mutual friend’ decided to tell Sam what had gone down, and fans are now trying to work out who it was. Let’s take a look at the rumours…

Megan McKenna appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity alongside Zara McDermott last year. Picture: instagram

Who told Sam Thompson Zara McDermott cheated on him?

Megan McKenna’s name has been doing the rounds on Twitter. However, there's no proof that is was her.

She appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity alongside Zara last year and went on to win the show.

She’s also the ex-girlfriend of TOWIE’s Pete Wicks who jut so happens to be Sam’s best friend.

Fans have been playing ‘detective’ on Twitter and trying to ‘connect the dots’.

One wrote: “Apparently the source who informed Sam Thompson about Zara was Megan McKenna… dots connected.”

Another added: “My money is on Megan McKenna being the mutual friend who spilled all. She was on X Factor with Zara, pals with Pete Wicks again and Pete is besties with Sam.”

A third wrote: “Maybe Megan McKenna told Pete about Zara cheating and Pete told Sam?? Megan and Zara were both on The X Factor and Megan and Pete are friends now??”

Made in Chelsea continues on Monday at 9pm on E4!

