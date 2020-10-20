Who Did Zara McDermott Cheat On Sam Thompson With?

20 October 2020, 10:49

Zara McDermott came clean about cheating on Sam Thompson on the recent episode of Made in Chelsea.
Zara McDermott came clean about cheating on Sam Thompson on the recent episode of Made in Chelsea. Picture: instagram

Zara McDermott cheated on Sam Thompson in the early stages of their relationship. But who with?

Zara mcDermott has been begging for Sam Thompson’s forgiveness ever since it was revealed that she cheated on him last year.

However, he’s reportedly ‘embarrassed’ by her efforts and angry that she’s bringing unwanted attention to the messy break-up.

Zara McDermott Divides Fans Over Cheating Apology Video Montage For Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott cheated on Sam Thompson while filming The X Factor: Celebrity last year.
Zara McDermott cheated on Sam Thompson while filming The X Factor: Celebrity last year. Picture: instagram

But who did Zara cheat with? Let’s take a look…

Who did Zara McDermott cheat on Sam Thompson with?

According to a tabloid, Zara allegedly cheated with music executive Brahim Fouradi who she met while filming The X Factor: Celebrity.

A source told the publication: "Sam suspected quite early on that something was going on between Zara and Brahim, and there was a big confrontation.

"She was spending increasing amounts of time with him backstage, and hanging around after hours.

"Sam found out and kicked off. He's devastated about how things have turned out."

Sam was seen confronting Zara on Monday night’s episode of Made in Chelsea and accused her of showing ‘no remorse’ after discovering she’s ’still liking’ Brahim’s pictures on Instagram.

He also implied it wasn’t a one-time thing and that she was ‘consistently’ seeing this other guy behind his back.

Will the couple be able to put this behind them and move forward or is this the end of the road?! It's not looking good.

Made in Chelsea returns on Monday at 9pm on E4!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Reality TV News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Boris Johnson will update the nation on the latest Covid-19 measures

Boris Johnson Announces Manchester Will Move To 'Very High' Covid Alert Level Tier

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez? Is he her brother?

Is Dalton Gomez Related To Selena Gomez?

Ariana Grande is loved up with boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Does Ariana Grande Have Any Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Dalton Gomez?

Exclusive
Under the Covers Live launches Thursday 22 October

Watch Under The Covers With Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Raye, Tate McRae & Becky Hill

Anne-Marie is releasing a YouTube documentary

Anne-Marie's YouTube Documentary: Release Date & Celebrity Guests Including Little Mix

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are relationship goals.

Inside Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez’s Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album