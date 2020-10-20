Who Did Zara McDermott Cheat On Sam Thompson With?

Zara McDermott came clean about cheating on Sam Thompson on the recent episode of Made in Chelsea. Picture: instagram

Zara McDermott cheated on Sam Thompson in the early stages of their relationship. But who with?

Zara mcDermott has been begging for Sam Thompson’s forgiveness ever since it was revealed that she cheated on him last year.

However, he’s reportedly ‘embarrassed’ by her efforts and angry that she’s bringing unwanted attention to the messy break-up.

Zara McDermott cheated on Sam Thompson while filming The X Factor: Celebrity last year. Picture: instagram

But who did Zara cheat with? Let’s take a look…

Who did Zara McDermott cheat on Sam Thompson with?

According to a tabloid, Zara allegedly cheated with music executive Brahim Fouradi who she met while filming The X Factor: Celebrity.

A source told the publication: "Sam suspected quite early on that something was going on between Zara and Brahim, and there was a big confrontation.

"She was spending increasing amounts of time with him backstage, and hanging around after hours.

"Sam found out and kicked off. He's devastated about how things have turned out."

Sam was seen confronting Zara on Monday night’s episode of Made in Chelsea and accused her of showing ‘no remorse’ after discovering she’s ’still liking’ Brahim’s pictures on Instagram.

He also implied it wasn’t a one-time thing and that she was ‘consistently’ seeing this other guy behind his back.

Will the couple be able to put this behind them and move forward or is this the end of the road?! It's not looking good.

Made in Chelsea returns on Monday at 9pm on E4!

