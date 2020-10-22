Zara McDermott’s Ex-Boyfriends: From Sam Thompson To Adam Collard

Zara McDermott has a string of famous ex-boyfriends. Picture: instagram

Zara McDermott is currently going through a very messy break-up with Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson. But who else has she dated? Here’s a look at her ex-boyfriends…

Zara McDermott is continuing to beg for Sam Thompson’s forgiveness after cheating on him.

The couple are ‘over for good,’ according to their Made in Chelsea cast mates. However, Sam recently showed support for his ex on Twitter.

Sam Thompson

Zara began dating Sam Thompson in 2019.

The couple kept their romance on the down low at first, but they were eventually photographed holding hands on a date in London.

Sam Thompson is Zara McDermott's most recent ex-boyfriend. Picture: instagram

Sam then made things ‘Instagram Official’ by posting a loved-up photograph of them both, which he captioned: “I can think of worse Saturdays.” Zara replied, writing: “My favourite person.”

The couple had many ups and downs which were played out on Made in Chelsea, however they seemed to be happier than ever until it emerged that Zara had cheated with a music executive during her time on The X Factor: Celebrity.

Adam Collard

Zara and Adam Collard met on the 2018 series of Love Island and enjoyed an 8-month relationship after the show finished.

However, their romance wasn’t meant to be, and they ended up splitting.

Zara later claimed their relationship was ‘toxic’ and accused Adam of stripping her ‘of all confidence’.

Opening up about the split in an Instagram post at the time, Zara said: “I usually find it hard to open up on social media because I don’t like making the assumption that people care a lot about the things I’m going through.

“But I thought id give this a shot and reflect on my year. At the start of the year I finally walked away from a toxic relationship that was more damaging than I knew. It stripped me of all my confidence going through this in the public eye.

“I almost gave up this whole life and I wanted to go back and work in Government, and I wanted things to go back to how they were before Love Island. However, I decided not to.

“My best friend and I went away, we took months after that to explore new places, have so much fun, laugh until we couldn't breathe, to get myself feeling good again.”

