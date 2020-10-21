Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson ‘Over For Good’ According To Made In Chelsea Pals

21 October 2020, 10:20

Made in Chelsea star Olivia Bentley can't see Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson working things out.
Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are ‘over for good’ according to their Made in Chelsea pals.

Zara McDermott has been begging for Sam Thompson’s forgiveness ever since it came out that she cheated on him while filming The X Factor: Celebrity last year.

However, her Made in Chelsea co-stars think the former Love Islander is wasting her time as the ex couple are ‘over for good’.

Zara McDermott Divides Fans Over Cheating Apology Video Montage For Sam Thompson

Olivia Bentley thinks Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are 'over for good'.
Olivia Bentley recently opened up about the messy break-up to MailOnline, and when asked if she thinks the couple can work things out, she replied: "I really don't think so... having seen Sam in this situation with other girls before; he has always got back with them. But this time it is different.

"To be honest I don't actually know the full ins and outs of it all because I've been doing other stuff but it is a weird one.”

Sam was left ‘devastated’ when he recently discovered Zara had been unfaithful in the early stages of their relationship.

According to reports, the 28-year-old had suspicions and there was ‘a big confrontation’.

An insider told a tabloid: "Sam suspected quite early on that something was going on between Zara and Brahim, and there was a big confrontation.

"She was spending increasing amounts of time with him backstage, and hanging around after hours.

"Sam found out and kicked off. He's devastated about how things have turned out."

Dramatic scenes played out on Monday night’s episode of Made in Chelsea which saw Zara sobbing and begging for forgiveness.

However, Sam accused her of showing ‘no remorse’ after discovering she’s ‘still liking’ the guy’s posts on Instagram.

The drama continues on E4 at 9pm on Monday!

