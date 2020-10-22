Sam Thompson Shows Support For Zara McDermott Amid Cheating Scandal

22 October 2020, 10:04 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 10:16

Sam Thompson appears to show support to Zara McDermott liking a tweet defending the reality star as her cheating scandal becomes public knowledge through 'Made In Chelsea'.

Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson appears to have thrown support behind his cheating ex, Zara McDermott, by liking a tweet defending the former Love Island star that urged people to not 'pile on' her.

Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson ‘Over For Good’ According To Made In Chelsea Pals

Sam Thompson defends Zara McDermott amid cheating scandal
Sam Thompson defends Zara McDermott amid cheating scandal. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

The 27-year-old liked a lengthy tweet encouraging people to have sympathy for someone whose drama is playing out in the public eye

It said: "Yes, Zara made a mistake. A big one."

"But damn - can we not pile on someone who's young and happens to be messing up in the public eye?"

"Have we not learnt anything? Humans f*** up. That's what we do. Let her live in peace as she figures this s*** out for herself."

Sam Thompson joins defence of cheating ex Zara McDermott
Sam Thompson joins defence of cheating ex Zara McDermott. Picture: Twitter

The latest MIC episode saw Zara break down and admit her infidelity from the previous year when she competed with fellow Love Island stars Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker and Samira Mighty on The X Factor: Celebrity with someone who worked on the show.

Friends including Jamie Laing have urged the star not to forgive Zara and we've kind of been left on a cliffhanger as to whether they will sort things out.

One thing is for sure though, Zara is determined to win back the 'love of her life' and has been posting very public pleas to win him back, including an Instagram video montage of their best memories.

However, it isn't looking too good at the moment, with sources saying he is 'embarrassed' by her very public apologies.

Zara's Instagram video montage was captioned: "TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE."

"There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you. You are my favourite person, my truest love. I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years."

"I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life... with you. I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock."

"Remember... you are everything. You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. I miss you. I love you more and more every day."

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 on Monday night at 9pm.

