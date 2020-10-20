Sam Thompson ‘Embarrassed’ By Zara McDermott’s Public Apologies About Cheating On Him

Sam Thompson can't forgive Zara McDermott for cheating on him. Picture: E4

Sam Thompson is not here for Zara McDermott’s public apologies about cheating on him.

Sam Thompson has been left feeling ‘embarrassed’ over Zara McDermott’s attempts to win him back with her very public apologies (and that video montage!)

The Made In Chelsea star was seen telling his ex-girlfriend that he needed ‘space’ on Monday night’s episode, after learning she had cheated on him last year with a ‘music executive’.

Zara McDermott has admitted she cheated on Sam Thompson last year. Picture: instagram

An insider told New! Magazine he was made to feel ‘angry’ by the video montage she posted because of the ‘unwanted attention’ it brought.

They said: “Sam told Zara he needed some space to get his head straight.

“He wanted time to think everything through and, in all honesty, just found her public apology a bit embarrassing.

“It made him angry because he now thinks she’s just brought unwanted attention to their split again.”

Zara divided followers when she posted a video montage of her ill-fated relationship with Sam last week.

She captioned the post: “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE...

“There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you. You are my favourite person, my truest love.

“I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life... with you.

“I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock.

“Remember... you are everything. You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between.

“I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”

