Sam Thompson Mocks Ex-Girlfriend Zara McDermott In ‘Savage’ Video Then Quickly Deletes It

26 October 2020, 10:44

Sam Thompson posted and deleted a video of himself mocking Zara McDermott over the weekend.
Sam Thompson posted and deleted a video of himself mocking Zara McDermott over the weekend. Picture: instagram

Sam Thompson shared a ‘savage’ video of himself mocking his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram and then quickly deleted it.

Sam Thompson and ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott are reportedly 'over for good' after it was revealed by a mutual friend that the Made in Chelsea star cheated on him last year.

Sam has remained silent about the incident on social media (all he’s done is like a tweet!) until now.

Zara McDermott Continues To Beg For Sam Thompson’s Forgiveness Over Cheating Scandal

Zara McDermott broke down in tears on a recent episode of Made in Chelsea after it was revealed she had cheated on Sam Thompson.
Zara McDermott broke down in tears on a recent episode of Made in Chelsea after it was revealed she had cheated on Sam Thompson. Picture: E4

On Sunday night, he uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing the moment Zara broke down in tears on the reality show and begged him not to 'leave' her.

He captioned the post: “When the Nando’s family platter defeats you.

“If I can’t laugh at my uncomfortable moments there’s nothing else to do but cry.”

In the clip, he can be seen miming Zara's words, saying: “Please, stop, please. Please don't leave me.”

He responds as himself, saying: "Zara it's just for me, I can't do it."

He then adds as Zara: “You can do it, you can do it. You can!

“Please I don't want to throw this away. I genuinely believe with my whole heart we can get through this. I really do.”

You can watch the video here:

However, moments later he deleted the clip from his feed with no explanation.

The video is still doing the rounds on Twitter, with one follower writing: "Sam Thompson using the sound of Zara begging for him back for an insta skit has tipped me over the edge, absolutely wrecked her!"

Another added: "Sam Thompson is my level of petty."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Boris Johnson hasn't ruled out a second national lockdown in England

Is England Going Into A Second Lockdown?

Dianne was accused of cheating on Joe by a fan.

Did Dianne Buswell Cheat On Joe Sugg?

Harry Styles said the city holds a special place in his heart as it feels like ‘home’.

Harry Styles Proves He's The Nicest Person Ever AGAIN With Manchester Music Venue Donation

Ariana Grande is keeping quiet on the inspo behind her new songs

Why Ariana Grande Won’t Tell You Anything About Her New Songs On Album 'Positions'

Harry Styles is hoping to cheer everyone up with the 'Golden' music video

Harry Styles Hopes He'll Cheer Everyone Up With 'Golden' Music Video

Ariana Grande has fans hopeful for 'AG6'

Ariana Grande’s New Album 'Positions': Release Date, Songs And All The 'AG6' Details So Far

Ariana Grande

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album