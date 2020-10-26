Sam Thompson Mocks Ex-Girlfriend Zara McDermott In ‘Savage’ Video Then Quickly Deletes It

Sam Thompson posted and deleted a video of himself mocking Zara McDermott over the weekend. Picture: instagram

Sam Thompson shared a ‘savage’ video of himself mocking his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram and then quickly deleted it.

Sam Thompson and ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott are reportedly 'over for good' after it was revealed by a mutual friend that the Made in Chelsea star cheated on him last year.

Sam has remained silent about the incident on social media (all he’s done is like a tweet!) until now.

Zara McDermott broke down in tears on a recent episode of Made in Chelsea after it was revealed she had cheated on Sam Thompson. Picture: E4

On Sunday night, he uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing the moment Zara broke down in tears on the reality show and begged him not to 'leave' her.

He captioned the post: “When the Nando’s family platter defeats you.

“If I can’t laugh at my uncomfortable moments there’s nothing else to do but cry.”

In the clip, he can be seen miming Zara's words, saying: “Please, stop, please. Please don't leave me.”

He responds as himself, saying: "Zara it's just for me, I can't do it."

He then adds as Zara: “You can do it, you can do it. You can!

“Please I don't want to throw this away. I genuinely believe with my whole heart we can get through this. I really do.”

You can watch the video here:

However, moments later he deleted the clip from his feed with no explanation.

The video is still doing the rounds on Twitter, with one follower writing: "Sam Thompson using the sound of Zara begging for him back for an insta skit has tipped me over the edge, absolutely wrecked her!"

Another added: "Sam Thompson is my level of petty."

