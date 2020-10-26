Sam Thompson Mocks Ex-Girlfriend Zara McDermott In ‘Savage’ Video Then Quickly Deletes It
26 October 2020, 10:44
Sam Thompson shared a ‘savage’ video of himself mocking his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram and then quickly deleted it.
Sam Thompson and ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott are reportedly 'over for good' after it was revealed by a mutual friend that the Made in Chelsea star cheated on him last year.
Sam has remained silent about the incident on social media (all he’s done is like a tweet!) until now.
Zara McDermott Continues To Beg For Sam Thompson’s Forgiveness Over Cheating Scandal
On Sunday night, he uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing the moment Zara broke down in tears on the reality show and begged him not to 'leave' her.
He captioned the post: “When the Nando’s family platter defeats you.
“If I can’t laugh at my uncomfortable moments there’s nothing else to do but cry.”
In the clip, he can be seen miming Zara's words, saying: “Please, stop, please. Please don't leave me.”
He responds as himself, saying: "Zara it's just for me, I can't do it."
He then adds as Zara: “You can do it, you can do it. You can!
“Please I don't want to throw this away. I genuinely believe with my whole heart we can get through this. I really do.”
You can watch the video here:
However, moments later he deleted the clip from his feed with no explanation.
The video is still doing the rounds on Twitter, with one follower writing: "Sam Thompson using the sound of Zara begging for him back for an insta skit has tipped me over the edge, absolutely wrecked her!"
Another added: "Sam Thompson is my level of petty."
> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!