Sam Thompson Insists He Asked Ex Zara McDermott’s Permission Before Posting 'Savage’ Video Mocking Her

Sam Thompson quickly deleted the video on Sunday night after dividing fans. Picture: instagram

Sam Thompson has claimed Zara McDermott gave him her 'full permission' to post his viral video mocking her.

Sam Thompson has insisted he asked for his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott’s permission before posting that ‘savage’ video of him mocking her.

The Made in Chelsea star divided fans at the weekend when he uploaded the video which saw him lip-syncing to a clip of Zara sobbing and begging him for forgiveness, after it was revealed by a mutual friend that she had cheated on him.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split when it was revealed Zara had cheated. Picture: instagram

He’s now taken to his Instagram Story to insist that ‘it was no way meant to be revenge’ and insisted Zara was ‘on board with it’.

He said: "I’d just like to address the video that I took down last night. I found it quite funny, I think 99.9 per cent of you guys found it quite funny.

"But to the 0.1 per cent I'd just like to say that I did have Zara's full permission to post that."

You can watch the video here:

He added: "I showed it to her prior, she understood the context of it, she understood that it's actually me taking the p*** out of myself and the fact that Made In Chelsea has literally been there through every high and every low in my entire life.

"And how mad it is that you can literally take a clip like that and put your own spin on it. It's trending on TikTok so someone else has done it. I find it hilarious and slightly terrifying.

"But she was on board with it, she understood it.

“I would never post anything without running it by her regardless of the fact that we're not together.

“It was no way meant to be revenge or anything like that, she got that."

"Maybe in a few months, I'll post it again and the humour can be seen by all. Maybe not, I don't know."

