Are Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson Back Together? Instagram Blunder Sparks Speculation

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have sparked speculation they're back together. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have Made In Chelsea fans thinking they’re back together, days after their split aired on TV.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s messy split may have played out over Made In Chelsea in the last few weeks, but it seems they could be back together already.

Sam dumped Zara after finding out she cheated on him with a colleague on The X Factor last year and she’s been publicly begging for his forgiveness ever since.

And her grovelling may have paid off, as the former couple have been seen out together since breaking up.

But are Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson back together?

On Wednesday they both posted a photo of their respective workouts from the same gym, tagging the same personal trainer in pictures uploaded at a similar time.

And just a few days before, one of their friends posted a picture of their group outing with Zara and Sam in it.

A source told the tabloids: “'They were all having such a nice time that one got carried away and uploaded a post with Sam and Zara in it, forgetting that they're not officially together.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson posted photos from the same gym. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have the same PT. Picture: Sam Thompson/Instagram

“The friend soon realised their mistake and deleted the post before it drew too much attention. The word amongst their inner circle is they're back together, but to the public it's a different story.”

Zara has been trying to win back Sam for weeks after a mutual friend revealed to him she’d been unfaithful. Yet, so far, Sam seems to have rejected her pleads of forgiveness.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott were pictured together in a friend's photo of their group's lunch outing. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

On Made in Chelsea on Monday Zara gave Sam a letter, leaving him in tears after she called him ‘the love of her life’ in the note.

However, Sam told their mutual friend Reza to tell her he’s “completely out” of the relationship.

Considering the MIC episodes would have been recorded a few weeks prior to airing, the couple may have patched things up since.

