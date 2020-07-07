Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Praises Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain In Adorable Post: 'Nothing Makes Me Happier'

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are so in love! Picture: Instagram

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has been praising her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on Instagram.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is more in love than ever with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she lives with in a stunning house, and she doesn’t care who knows it.

The pair, who have been in a relationship since 2016, have spent a lot of time isolating together recently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and have treated fans to joint TikToks and a ‘family portrait’ with their adorable dogs.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is The Queen Of Musicals In Isolation

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared a 'family portrait' with their dogs. Picture: Instagram

Last week, Perrie took to Instagram to gush over the Liverpool player, who she says makes her ‘so happy,’ and now she’s at it again with another adorable post.

The ‘LM5’ singer shared a black and white collage on her Story, which was made by a fan and featured several cute snaps, which she captioned: “Nothing makes me happier that this man right errrr.”

Perrie Edwards is happier than ever. Picture: Instagram

Seriously, could these two get any cuter?!

Perrie isn’t shy when it comes to opening up about her relationship. Last year, she sat down with Notion magazine and praised her man for being ‘perfection’.

She told the publication: “I’m a little creep sometimes, I'm a little weirdo. And he loves me for that, and that's why I'm like, "Woohoo!" You know? I don't have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.

“He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance.

“He's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.”

“He just wants the best for me, as do I him.

“So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it.

“It's a breath of fresh air.”

Can you two adopt us already?!

